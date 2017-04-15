ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.5 126 reviews

Purple Alien OG was created after crossing a male of Alien Kush with the heavy effects of Tahoe OG. Known for having beautiful dark purple leaves and being covered in trichomes, Purple Alien OG produces thick cone-shaped buds. Tones of pine, earth, and citrus combine to create a pungent flavor with powerful relaxing effects that are often recommended to those with symptoms of insomnia, nausea, and chronic pain

Effects

Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 34%
Sleepy 29%
Pain 39%
Stress 32%
Insomnia 24%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

126

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Alien OG
Strain child
Alien Breath
child

