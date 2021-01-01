Black Lime Delta 8 | Delta 10 THC Cartridge 1 ML
About this product
Delta 10 is a new THC cannabinoid that has more of a “super sativa” feeling, giving more energy and alertness. This is REAL Delta 10 and has a very strong taste, unlike Delta 8, terpenes do not fully cover the taste and some people may find it to be unpleasant/earthy.
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
About this strain
Black Lime
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
