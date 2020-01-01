Forbidden Fruit Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
About this product
Taste Forbidden Fruit like never before in URSA's Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts. It's Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience. Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil. We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Bisabolol, Terpineol
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.