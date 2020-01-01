 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Forbidden Fruit Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

by URSA Extracts

Taste Forbidden Fruit like never before in URSA's Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts. It's Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience. Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil. We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Bisabolol, Terpineol

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.