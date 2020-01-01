Gelato 33 Live Resin
About this product
This Gelato 33 Live Resin features a range of different sized diamonds in a terpy, sugary sauce. The aroma is creamy and sweet with blueberries and citrus zest on the front end, jasmine and some gas on the back end. The flavor is classic Gelato, a sweet and creamy gas, with hints of vanilla, berries, citrus, and a tiny bit of earthiness. The high starts in the head, up and awake, very sociable, flowing into a relaxing, pain killing body high. It really ticks all of the boxes that I'm usually looking for. If you're a Gelato fan, do yourself a favor and pick some up. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene Rare Terpenes: Geraniol, Cedrene, Nerolidol
About this strain
Gelato #33
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.