  5. Gelato 33 Live Resin

Gelato 33 Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This Gelato 33 Live Resin features a range of different sized diamonds in a terpy, sugary sauce. The aroma is creamy and sweet with blueberries and citrus zest on the front end, jasmine and some gas on the back end. The flavor is classic Gelato, a sweet and creamy gas, with hints of vanilla, berries, citrus, and a tiny bit of earthiness. The high starts in the head, up and awake, very sociable, flowing into a relaxing, pain killing body high. It really ticks all of the boxes that I'm usually looking for. If you're a Gelato fan, do yourself a favor and pick some up. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene Rare Terpenes: Geraniol, Cedrene, Nerolidol

About this strain

Gelato #33

Gelato #33
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.