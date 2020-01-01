 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

URSA Watermelon Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Upon opening the jar you are greeted by a beautiful golden glob of terpy sugar with a strong sweet and fruity aroma. Watermelon, sweet pastries, strawberry candy, mangoes, and cherry candy are some of the smells that hit you in the nose. The flavor is sweet and sour fruitiness with some floral hashy notes, as well as the flavors of strawberry and watermelon candies and grapes. The high is both stress-relieving and physically relaxing. The munchies follow closely behind, leaving me wanting to eat everything in sight.

About this strain

Watermelon

Watermelon

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.