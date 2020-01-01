URSA Watermelon Live Resin
Upon opening the jar you are greeted by a beautiful golden glob of terpy sugar with a strong sweet and fruity aroma. Watermelon, sweet pastries, strawberry candy, mangoes, and cherry candy are some of the smells that hit you in the nose. The flavor is sweet and sour fruitiness with some floral hashy notes, as well as the flavors of strawberry and watermelon candies and grapes. The high is both stress-relieving and physically relaxing. The munchies follow closely behind, leaving me wanting to eat everything in sight.
Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.