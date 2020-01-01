Mochi is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors inlcuding purple, jade and bright red. Mochi is sometimes known as Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. This strain is bred by Sherbinski.