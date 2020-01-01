 Loading…
Hybrid

Mochi Shatter 1g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Mochi Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Mochi

Mochi

Mochi is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors inlcuding purple, jade and bright red. Mochi is sometimes known as Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. This strain is bred by Sherbinski.

About this brand

Venom Extracts Logo
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.