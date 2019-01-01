About this product
Formulated with organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, MCT oil, and plant-derived terpenes. The terpene profile promotes relaxation to help ease the body and mind. Broad-Spectrum CBD oil Relaxing terpene profile Subtle floral/lavender taste Organic & Non-GMO Third-Party lab tested for potency, impurities, and pesticides. THC Free 30 ML / 1oz
VIIA was founded with the mission to create honest CBD products that help people live healthier lives. We consciously craft our blends with premium select strains of Oregon grown hemp and organic herbs to create powerful, effective goods that help support your journey to a healthier you.