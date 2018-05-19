 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. MK Ultra

MK Ultra

by Virginia Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Virginia Co. Cannabis Flower MK Ultra

About this product

MK Ultra by T.H. Seeds is an unusual Indica strain named after the infamous brainwashing experiments conducted by the CIA in the 1950s. MK Ultra has tight resin-coated buds, with a pungent, cheesy aroma. Users enjoy its smooth, complex flavor, and lasting effects. You'll be sure to feel some stranger things. 2003 High Times Cannabis Cup - 1st Place for Best Indica 2004 High Times Cannabis Cup - 2nd Place for Best Indica

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

TJ_ULTRA

MK Ultra made me create this account just to write this review. Maybe reviewing will become a hobby. I don't know. Anyway, this is the HEAVIEST strain I have ever hit. Strong and unique earthy, skunky, danky smell. Thick heavy smoke. Tastes like nature... in a good way. Wakes the mind up immediately before hitting you with the heaviness that currently has me stuck to the couch. Body feels great but I love the psychedelic-like mental effects that are clear and useful like light Sativas. Doesn't have that haziness that can come with some Indicas but it is still a heavy high. POWERFUL. Work your way up to this one to appreciate it. I don't really notice the dry mouth, but dry eyes for sure. I need some food and sleep now.

About this strain

MK Ultra

MK Ultra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

About this brand

Virginia Co. Logo
At the Virginia Company, the most important goal is consistency. Consistency in flavor. Consistency in potency. Consistency in quality. And the only way to achieve unequalled consistency is to have complete control of your cannabis from seed to seal. It starts with our Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) approach. Our grow has been engineered to leave nothing in the growing process to chance and allow us to dial in temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, light, nutrient concentration, and nutrient pH for each individual strain. A controlled environment also means nothing from the outside gets in and only the most potent cannabis is shipped out. What makes the Virginia Company cannabis so special is the way it’s grown: high-pressure aeroponics. To be clear, this is not hydroponics—it’s better. High-pressure aeroponics is a system whereby the roots, suspended in air, are saturated by a fine mist of water and nutrients. And because the roots are suspended, there’s zero soil and 100% oxygen and carbon dioxide reception. The result is flower achieving its genetic potential every single time. And as a bonus, high-pressure aeroponics uses 65% less water than hydroponics, so you can rest assured it’s environmentally friendly too.