TJ_ULTRA
on May 19th, 2018
MK Ultra made me create this account just to write this review. Maybe reviewing will become a hobby. I don't know. Anyway, this is the HEAVIEST strain I have ever hit. Strong and unique earthy, skunky, danky smell. Thick heavy smoke. Tastes like nature... in a good way. Wakes the mind up immediately before hitting you with the heaviness that currently has me stuck to the couch. Body feels great but I love the psychedelic-like mental effects that are clear and useful like light Sativas. Doesn't have that haziness that can come with some Indicas but it is still a heavy high. POWERFUL. Work your way up to this one to appreciate it. I don't really notice the dry mouth, but dry eyes for sure. I need some food and sleep now.