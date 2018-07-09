Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A flavorful, fruity strain indulging one’s palate in the pleasant aromas of childhood candy stores and soda shoppes, UK Cheese leaves the consumer holistically revived and ready for action, relaxation, or rest. A fantastically balanced phenotype of Skunk #1, it blends the best of both sativa and indica effects, granting cerebral serenity and calmness mixed with a physical feeling of bliss that beckons wellbeing without forcing couchlock, allowing enjoyment at any time of day. From first toke to last, the sweet inhale of this superb strain will transform into a deep, earthy exhale that exalts the quintessential qualities of cannabis consumption. The gregarious node structure grants this plant with a bounty of beautiful blossoms bursting with heady trichomes. Frequently sporting gargantuan nugs coveted by cultivators, budtenders, and buyers alike, the dark, verdant buds and prominent auburn pistils belie a mauve hue hidden by its outer brilliance. Frosty outside and crystalline to the core, UK Cheese counts among the most prized strains for its potency, pungency, and balance of power.
on July 9th, 2018
It's my first time trying this strain. I had been wondering about trying just the strain Cheese but the aroma didn't apple to me and I found this phenotype. This hybrid has a good taste and the effects are a perfect balance of sativa and indica. I felt uplifted and also in a meditative state. I felt connected to my true self and looked within as i felt the need of introspection. A very wonderful flower to come across, definitely try this UK Cheese.
UK Cheese is a popular strain known for its potent, balanced effects and signature musty cheese smell. The flavor is also unique with undertones of berry and spicy cheese (you may have to taste it to find out). This strain is thought to be a specific phenotype of Skunk #1 that was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese. UK Cheese became popular for its energetic, euphoric head effects combined with an impressive pain relief potential, making it spread quickly beyond the borders of its British home. Most consumers experience alert effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation, but it may hasten bedtime for some. Effects also tend to be felt in the head first, then spread throughout the body, creating muscle relaxation and some tinglyness. UK Cheese’s flowers are dense and light green with a coat of orange hairs.