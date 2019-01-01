 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CARTRIDGES - SOUR DIESEL

CARTRIDGES - SOUR DIESEL

by VVS Pens

Write a review
VVS Pens Concentrates Cartridges CARTRIDGES - SOUR DIESEL
VVS Pens Concentrates Cartridges CARTRIDGES - SOUR DIESEL
VVS Pens Concentrates Cartridges CARTRIDGES - SOUR DIESEL

About this product

Cartridges come in gold, white gold, and rose gold. Premium pure solventless oil with no additional additives.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

VVS Pens Logo
Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.