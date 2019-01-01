About this product
(OG Kush x Durban Poison x Unknown) - Light-hearted and happy, with as light body buzz that mellows the heady aspects of the high, Platinum GSC is bound to delight. Crack open the package and breathe deeply to appreciate its woody pine aromas. It smells divine, but do not skip the grind. You may miss the subtle notes of sweet & spice if you do!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Platinum GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.