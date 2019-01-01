 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Weedseedsexpress

Big Bud feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Big Bud has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk x Old School Big Bud. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Big Bud feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 300 cm and will yield 600 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned. Now in stock and available from 50.92 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Bud feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-bud-feminized-seeds

Big Bud

Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!