Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Cheese has been derived from: Cheese x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 250 to 350 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: cheese, earthy, skunk and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, tingly, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-cheese-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.