 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds

Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds

$42.43MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Cheese has been derived from: Cheese x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 250 to 350 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: cheese, earthy, skunk and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, tingly, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-cheese-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!