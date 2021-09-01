About this product

Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Cheese has been derived from: Cheese x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 250 to 350 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, earthy, skunk and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, tingly, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-cheese-autoflowering-feminized-seeds