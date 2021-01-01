 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Sherbet 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

Banana Sherbet 3.5g CUREflower

About this product

Banana Sherbet is a balanced hybrid strain with a tropical nose and a delicious flavor profile. Created from a phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet and Banana Kush varieties, this strain expresses a flavor of ripe banana, sweet citrus, and berries - followed by a powerful and spicy funk. * All West Coast Cure™ indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans and mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Banana Cookies

Banana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

