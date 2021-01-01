Banana Sherbet 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Banana Sherbet is a balanced hybrid strain with a tropical nose and a delicious flavor profile. Created from a phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet and Banana Kush varieties, this strain expresses a flavor of ripe banana, sweet citrus, and berries - followed by a powerful and spicy funk. * All West Coast Cure™ indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans and mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Banana Cookies
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
