Hybrid

XJ-13 Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge

by X-trates

XJ-13 Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge

About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (60S/40I) Genetics: Jack Herer x G13 Haze XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression. X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.

About this brand

X-trates Logo
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.

About this strain

XJ-13

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

