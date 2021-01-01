XJ-13 Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge
by X-tratesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (60S/40I) Genetics: Jack Herer x G13 Haze XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression. X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
About this brand
X-trates
About this strain
XJ-13
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.