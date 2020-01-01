 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Pie Kush

by Yerba Buena

Yerba Buena Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie Kush

About this product

50/50 Hybrid This strain's velvety smoke has rapid lung expansion and a quick onset that is not messin' around. It's a classic creeper, increasing your cheer and creativity as the effects progress.

About this strain

Cherry Pie Kush

Cherry Pie Kush (not to be confused with Cherry Pie) is essentially a Cherry Pie cross of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, infused with California native San Fernando Valley OG. Some folks claim this strain came before Cherry Pie and others say it's a product of Cookie Fam's famous lineage. With bright cerebral effects that make your limbs feel heavy, this strain functions as medical-grade all-day flower, soothing physical discomfort without being overly sedative. Expect earthy and tart notes that linger in the air and coat the palate in a pungent, velvety vapor.

About this brand

Yerba Buena
Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.