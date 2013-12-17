ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. $100 OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of $100 OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

2.9 508 reviews

$100 OG

aka $100 OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 508 reviews

$100 OG

$100 OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that packs a strong punch. The name supposedly refers to both its strength and high price when it first started showing up in Hollywood. As a plant, $100 OG tends to produce large dark green buds with few stems. Users report a strong body effect of an indica for pain relief with the more alert, cerebral feeling thanks to its sativa side.

Effects

Show all

332 people reported 2296 effects
Euphoric 52%
Creative 42%
Happy 40%
Uplifted 38%
Focused 26%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 48%
Pain 38%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 31%
Dizzy 13%
Paranoid 13%
Headache 11%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

508

write a review

Find $100 OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry $100 OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
$100 OG

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with $100 OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for $100 OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Part 1
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Part 1

Most popular in