$100 OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that packs a strong punch. The name supposedly refers to both its strength and high price when it first started showing up in Hollywood. As a plant, $100 OG tends to produce large dark green buds with few stems. Users report a strong body effect of an indica for pain relief with the more alert, cerebral feeling thanks to its sativa side.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
508
Find $100 OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry $100 OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with $100 OG
Hang tight. We're looking for $100 OG nearby.