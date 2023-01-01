stock photo similar to 2090
HybridTHC 26%CBD

2090

2090 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Y Life. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 2090 is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cookies, the average price of 2090 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 2090’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 2090, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



