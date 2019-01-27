ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.7 10 reviews

22

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 10 reviews

22
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

22 is a Jack Herer cross from Cali Connection. This extremely pungent fortification of Jack Herer yields fat buds packed with cannabinoids, making them prime starting material for extractors. Its aroma is a mixture of pine and floral notes with touches of spice on the finish. 22 benefits from a slightly longer flowering time, giving way to an abundant and flavorful yield just on the other side of 10 weeks.      

