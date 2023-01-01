stock photo similar to 3 Gorillas
3 Gorillas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and The Missing Link. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 3 Gorillas is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sira Naturals, the average price of 3 Gorillas typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 3 Gorillas’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 3 Gorillas, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

