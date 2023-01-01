Unbroken Chain
Unbroken Chain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and 3 Gorillas. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Unbroken Chain is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mycotek Seeds, the average price of Unbroken Chain typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Unbroken Chain’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unbroken Chain, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
