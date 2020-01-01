ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3 In The Pink

Bred by Exotic Genetix in Tacoma, Washington, 3 In The Pink is a cross of a Pink Cookies mother and a Triple OG father. Offering a strong, relaxing high that dishes out a big-time body buzz, this strain is great for wellness benefits or as a nightcap. Buds come in compact, rich green buds that show off a unique pink hue. Expect a spicy, herbal, and citrus terpene profile.

Strain spotlight

