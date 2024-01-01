4 Kingz
4 Kingz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of Hindu Kush x Zkittlez x OG Kush; it is not related to Exotic Genetix’s 4 Kings. This 4 Kingz grows well both indoors and outdoors in well-ventilated set-ups. Consumers can expect intensely sedating and tingling effects, with an aromatic profile of sweet, earthy, and tar notes. Buds grow in classic Kush formation in kelly green shades with purple accents and neon orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 4 Kingz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
