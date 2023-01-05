7 of 9
aka Seven of Nine
7 of 9 effects are mostly calming.
7 of 9, also known as Seven of Nine,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, 7 of 9, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to 7 of 9
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
7 of 9 sensations
7 of 9 helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 7 of 9 products near you
Similar to 7 of 9 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—