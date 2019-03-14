Crossing two carefully selected True OG phenotypes, 707 Truthband was developed by Emerald Mountain Seeds. Buds grow dense and heavy on strong stalks with beautiful red and purple hues. Aromas have notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil, and pine, and its long-lasting high is both cerebral and physical.
