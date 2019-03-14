ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

707 Truthband

707 Truthband

Crossing two carefully selected True OG phenotypes, 707 Truthband was developed by Emerald Mountain Seeds. Buds grow dense and heavy on strong stalks with beautiful red and purple hues. Aromas have notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil, and pine, and its long-lasting high is both cerebral and physical. 

Lineage

Strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
707 Truthband

