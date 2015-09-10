ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
195 reviews

Head Cheese

Head Cheese combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese into a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.

118 people reported 987 effects
Euphoric 64%
Relaxed 60%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 35%
Stress 34%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 22%
Headaches 21%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
707 Headband
parent
Second strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Strain
Head Cheese

