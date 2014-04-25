ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 60 reviews

8 Ball Kush

aka 8 Ball

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 60 reviews

8 Ball Kush

Bred by Barney’s Farm, 8 Ball Kush is a pure indica variety descended from an Afghani landrace strain. Like many other cannabis varieties that come from the Hindu Kush region, 8 Ball Kush produces large amounts of crystal resin that blanket the buds. Its aroma is earthy and spicy, and you may find its effects to be more cerebrally stimulating than the average indica. A hardy and resilient plant, 8 Ball Kush has a 50 to 60 day flowering time indoors while outdoor gardens finish at the end of September.

Relaxed 87%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 35%
Energetic 33%
Pain 41%
Depression 33%
Stress 30%
Inflammation 28%
Insomnia 28%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
8 Ball Kush

