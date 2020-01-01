Bred by Dragonfly Earth Medicine, 840 was created by pollinating Afgoo with a mix of Super Lemon Haze, Purple Thai, and God Bud. The result is a 50/50 hybrid that offers purple-hued trichomes and uplifting effects. With a ripe huckleberry flavor, 840 maintains a strong terpene profile that smells similar to fermenting grapes while holding onto the musty cedar notes from Afgoo.
