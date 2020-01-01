ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Dragonfly Earth Medicine, 840 was created by pollinating Afgoo with a mix of Super Lemon Haze, Purple Thai, and God Bud. The result is a 50/50 hybrid that offers purple-hued trichomes and uplifting effects. With a ripe huckleberry flavor, 840 maintains a strong terpene profile that smells similar to fermenting grapes while holding onto the musty cedar notes from Afgoo. 

Lineage

Purple Thai
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afgoo
parent
Strain
840

