Hybrid

4.5 35 reviews

Acid

Calculated from 35 reviews

Acid

Acid is Paradise Seeds’ take on the original New York Sour Diesel. Expect powerful body effects, including an uplifted, nearly psychedelic mental energy. This plant exhibits a metallic flavor that is representative of its namesake, with traditional notes of gas on the nose. Acid thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, finishing in about 9 to 10 weeks. 

Effects

20 people reported 150 effects
Happy 95%
Creative 70%
Euphoric 65%
Energetic 55%
Relaxed 35%
Stress 50%
Depression 30%
Nausea 30%
Insomnia 20%
Pain 20%
Dry eyes 30%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

35

Lineage

Strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Acid

