Acid is Paradise Seeds’ take on the original New York Sour Diesel. Expect powerful body effects, including an uplifted, nearly psychedelic mental energy. This plant exhibits a metallic flavor that is representative of its namesake, with traditional notes of gas on the nose. Acid thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, finishing in about 9 to 10 weeks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
35
Find Acid nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Acid nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Acid
Hang tight. We're looking for Acid nearby.