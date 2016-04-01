Afcrack is a cannabis “speedball” of sorts. This strain incorporates Afgoo and Green Crack, polar opposites on the spectrum of indica and sativa varieties, to create a pseudo-sedative experience that rests in the muscles while invigorating the heart and mind. With spicy earth notes that indicate its Afghani heritage, this hybrid’s effects are situation-specific and will offer energy or sedation depending on the consumer’s level of activity.
