Indica

4.4 113 reviews

Afghani Bullrider

aka Bullrider, Afghan Bullrider

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 113 reviews

Afghani Bullrider

This strain has quite a few myths circulating about its original appearance. It blew up in San Diego before spreading to the rest of the West Coast. Afghani Bullrider is pretty to look at, with light green buds covered in orange hairs, and has a strong sweet and sour smell with some piney freshness. This strain is a heavy hitter that delivers strong couchlock effects, but won't leave you feeling sleepy. It heads straight to the brain and may boost creative thoughts while providing physical relaxation.

Effects

80 people reported 685 effects
Happy 58%
Relaxed 57%
Creative 42%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 47%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 32%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

113

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghani Bullrider

