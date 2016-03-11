Afghan Diesel is a hybrid strain with an aroma similar to a grapefruit and other citrus fruit. The taste has been described as light and sweet. This strain will have a more cerebral effect rather than body. The plant is characterized as having dark green leaves with purple colored buds.
