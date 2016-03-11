ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Afghan Diesel
Hybrid

44 reviews

Afghan Diesel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 44 reviews

Afghan Diesel

Afghan Diesel is a hybrid strain with an aroma similar to a grapefruit and other citrus fruit. The taste has been described as light and sweet. This strain will have a more cerebral effect rather than body. The plant is characterized as having dark green leaves with purple colored buds. 

Effects

32 people reported effects
Euphoric 59%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 43%
Relaxed 40%
Creative 25%
Stress 43%
Anxiety 37%
Pain 31%
Migraines 25%
Depression 21%
Dry eyes 21%
Dry mouth 21%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

44

Avatar for Joshy
Member since 2013
Just bought a fresh batch of this strain and smoked it with my girlfriend. Definitely should be labeled a Sativa. Head high is dominant when it comes to this Afghan Diesel. Very citrus smelling. A decent tasting strand, not as strong as most of the other strands we've smoked. 7/10.
Euphoric
Avatar for badjubies98
Member since 2016
I only took 3 hits from a pipe and I was hella high. I took it with a friend but we had totally different effects. I felt really awake and happy, but she was super tired and relaxed. We were both laughing way too hard at random things. The smell isn't that strong, but it's weird. The lingering smell...
GigglyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ivona_
Member since 2012
Recently had this for the first time and I'm satisfied with it. Greatest head high and puts me in the happiest mood
EuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Fireslayer805
Member since 2012
Great head change. Stays right there in the center of the brain.
Euphoric
Avatar for Yardonugz
Member since 2010
Absolutely great high. Nice smooth buzz and totally helps my anxiety. Rare for a more sativa based bud but I'm very pleased with this strain. Great smooth taste and a pleasant arouma makes WW one of my favorites
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Afghan Diesel

