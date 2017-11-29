Afghanimal by In House Genetics is a heavy indica-leaning cross of Afghani and Animal Cookies. This squat plant offers tight, rock-hard nuggets that reek of sweet, acrid earth intermixed with fruit and floral notes. It lends consumers heavy physical effects suited for pain relief, relaxation, and mood enhancement. Afghanimal’s smaller stature and snappy 7-8 week flowering time make it a perfect fit for indica-loving indoor growers seeking classic and modern indica-dominant genetics.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Afghanimal nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghanimal nearby.
Lineage
Products with Afghanimal
Hang tight. We're looking for Afghanimal nearby.