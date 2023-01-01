Airheads
aka Airheadz, Airhead, Air Head
Airheads is a slightly indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Pink Runtz. This strain is named after the iconic candy for its sweet and fruity flavor that will make your mouth water. Airheads is a mind-blowing strain that delivers strong and fast-hitting effects that are both cerebral and relaxing. Airheads is 28-35% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Airheads effects include happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Airheads when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by West Coast Cure, Airheads features flavors like berry, cherry, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a citrusy aroma and a mood-boosting effect. The average price of Airheads typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth, depending on the dispensary and location. Airheads buds are chunky with a medium density, flashing green and purple hues, with copious amounts of frosty white trichomes. This strain is perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful and potent smoke that will leave them feeling happy and relaxed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Airheads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
