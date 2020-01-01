ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From Amsterdam Genetics, AK Choco Kush crosses White Choco with the infamous AK-47. The strain holds onto AK-47’s quality potency while bringing forward the chocolate aroma and flavor of White Choco. This means you’re in for a blast of terpenes that may leave your mouth watering and your body deep in the couch for hours on end. 

Lineage

First strain parent
White Choco
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
