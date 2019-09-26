ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This breeding project by Amsterdam Genetics crosses AK-47 with OG Kush to create a highly potent strain with legendary parents. People can expect tasty earth and spicy flavors accompanied by wood and coffee notes. AK-OG Kush may put you deep into relaxation, making it nearly impossible to leave the seat for hours.

Lineage

AK-47
OG Kush
