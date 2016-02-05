From Sonoma County comes Alaska Thunder Grape, a hybrid strain that balances genetics from Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Grape Ape. With floral flavors of lavender and hibiscus, Alaska Thunder Grape delivers heavy euphoric effects that promote rest and relaxation.
