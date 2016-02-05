ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alaska Thunder Grape
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Alaska Thunder Grape

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.2 6 reviews

Alaska Thunder Grape

Alaska Thunder Grape

From Sonoma County comes Alaska Thunder Grape, a hybrid strain that balances genetics from Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Grape Ape. With floral flavors of lavender and hibiscus, Alaska Thunder Grape delivers heavy euphoric effects that promote rest and relaxation.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

write a review

Find Alaska Thunder Grape nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alaska Thunder Grape nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Alaska Thunder Grape
User uploaded image of Alaska Thunder Grape
User uploaded image of Alaska Thunder Grape

Lineage

First strain parent
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Alaska Thunder Grape

Products with Alaska Thunder Grape

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Alaska Thunder Grape nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More
New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More

Most popular in