Alcoholic Alligator
Alcoholic Alligator effects are mostly energizing.
Alcoholic Alligator potency is higher THC than average.
Alcoholic Alligator is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Alcoholic Alligator - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Alcoholic Alligator
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Alcoholic Alligator strain effects
Alcoholic Alligator strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Alcoholic Alligator products near you
Similar to Alcoholic Alligator near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—