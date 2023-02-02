Alcoholic Alligator reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alcoholic Alligator.
Alcoholic Alligator strain effects
Alcoholic Alligator strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Alcoholic Alligator reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Alcoholic Alligator
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in