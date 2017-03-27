Alien Dutchess by Cresco Labs brings together strong euphoria and deep relaxation to create a strain that is as potent as it is refined. Created by crossing Dutch Treat Haze and Alien OG, this strain exhibits a spicy, herbaceous aroma with hints of pine and lemon. The earthy and citrus notes shine through upon consumption. Alien Dutchess has been known to stimulate appetite and help abate nausea, headaches, and stress.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
36
Find Alien Dutchess nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alien Dutchess nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Alien Dutchess
Hang tight. We're looking for Alien Dutchess nearby.