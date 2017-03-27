ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 36 reviews

Alien Dutchess

Alien Dutchess

Alien Dutchess by Cresco Labs brings together strong euphoria and deep relaxation to create a strain that is as potent as it is refined. Created by crossing Dutch Treat Haze and Alien OG, this strain exhibits a spicy, herbaceous aroma with hints of pine and lemon. The earthy and citrus notes shine through upon consumption. Alien Dutchess has been known to stimulate appetite and help abate nausea, headaches, and stress.

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Dutch Treat Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Alien OG
parent
Strain
Alien Dutchess
First strain child
Blueberry Space Cake
child
Second strain child
Hayley's Haze
child

