Alien Dutchess by Cresco Labs brings together strong euphoria and deep relaxation to create a strain that is as potent as it is refined. Created by crossing Dutch Treat Haze and Alien OG, this strain exhibits a spicy, herbaceous aroma with hints of pine and lemon. The earthy and citrus notes shine through upon consumption. Alien Dutchess has been known to stimulate appetite and help abate nausea, headaches, and stress.