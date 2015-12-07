ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 59 reviews

Dutch Treat Haze

Dutch Treat Haze

Two superstars from the Dutch cannabis scene mingle together to rejuvenate genetics from decades passed into an intriguing hybrid that gained popularity in Colorado’s medical market for being both potent and flavorful. Dutch Treat Haze has a complex but undoubtable Haze aroma of pungent earthy tones from Super Silver Haze with the influence of Dutch Treat’s crisp, fruity, and floral flavors to create a captivating sativa-dominant hybrid. Its heady sativa effects are felt almost immediately with an energetic burst of creativity and sociability that uplift your mood and stimulate the appetite

Effects

42 people reported 322 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 64%
Uplifted 61%
Euphoric 57%
Creative 50%
Stress 38%
Depression 30%
Fatigue 21%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

59

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Dutch Treat Haze
Strain child
Alien Dutchess
child

Products with Dutch Treat Haze

Good reads

