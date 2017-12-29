ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

5 5 reviews

Hayley's Haze

Hayley's Haze by Cresco Labs is a sativa-dominant phenotype of an Outer Space x Alien Dutchess hybrid. The strain’s pronounced Island Sweet Skunk lineage imbue the consumer with a relaxed mental state without compromising productivity. Hayley's Haze exhibits a spicy, herbaceous aroma with hints of berry, pine and lemon. Its earthy, citrus notes shine through upon combustion, dazzling the taste buds while soothing the mind. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for ShaneReactions
Member since 2016
I have no idea why there aren't any reviews on this! Hayley's Haze is the best head high I've had in a long, long time. I felt so energized and uplifted. This would be good in social situations where the convo's would be fun as well as when feeling alone or depressed. After about 15 minutes, I was l...
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CasiTica
Member since 2017
This strain is absolutely delicious and so smooth. Great for stress, depression, and anxiety. Works indirectly for muscle pain as it is relaxing and uplifting.
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SmokeyN
Member since 2018
I got this in the live resin and it was yabba dabbalicous. Strong head and body buzz. A+
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JaxyzLee
Member since 2018
Tried it in a 1:1 vape combined with “Predator Pink”. Taking it for medicinal purposes, depression. It’s an unnoticeable high, just makes me feel good and “dark thoughts” didn’t take the anxious route they normally do before going into the full on panic attack route. I still had a physical feel -...
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Dutchess
parent
Second strain parent
Outer Space
parent
Strain
