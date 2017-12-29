Hayley's Haze by Cresco Labs is a sativa-dominant phenotype of an Outer Space x Alien Dutchess hybrid. The strain’s pronounced Island Sweet Skunk lineage imbue the consumer with a relaxed mental state without compromising productivity. Hayley's Haze exhibits a spicy, herbaceous aroma with hints of berry, pine and lemon. Its earthy, citrus notes shine through upon combustion, dazzling the taste buds while soothing the mind.
