Alien Glue
Alien Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Abduction and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Alien Glue is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Flavour Chasers, the average price of Alien Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Alien GlueOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Alien Glue products near you
Similar to Alien Glue near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—