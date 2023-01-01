stock photo similar to Alien Glue
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Alien Glue

Alien Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Abduction and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Alien Glue is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Flavour Chasers, the average price of Alien Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

