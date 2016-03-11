Alien Abduction is an OG Kush hybrid bred by So-Cal medical collective Ocean Grown Genetics, who crossed an Alien OG male with the Ether cut of Alien Dawg. These seeds have been highly sought after by growers, as they are known to have great germination rates and multiple excellent phenotypes, all of which are robust and vigorous plants. Most phenotypes exhibit typical OG Kush smells and flavors, and pack a high-THC punch that combines a potent head buzz with a strongly sedating body high. For many patients, Alien Abduction is a great appetite stimulant and sleep aid.