Alien Abduction is an OG Kush hybrid bred by So-Cal medical collective Ocean Grown Genetics, who crossed an Alien OG male with the Ether cut of Alien Dawg. These seeds have been highly sought after by growers, as they are known to have great germination rates and multiple excellent phenotypes, all of which are robust and vigorous plants. Most phenotypes exhibit typical OG Kush smells and flavors, and pack a high-THC punch that combines a potent head buzz with a strongly sedating body high. For many patients, Alien Abduction is a great appetite stimulant and sleep aid.

Avatar for mrskatefasteatass
Member since 2016
Bro I Ate My Cat On This Shit. And I Lost My Black Child.
Avatar for hazha5
Member since 2017
Strong lemony skunk smell, kinda harsh smoke but really nice overall.
Avatar for JoeTheCat
Member since 2016
I grew this from a clone and tried it last night. It hit me hard, gave me interesting dreams, and knocked me out all night. Just what I was looking for!
Avatar for MedicalCloudz420
Member since 2016
Hella good strain, the smell is out of this world and it looks tight. Not to mention the top notch high. 10/10 would burn down again
Avatar for jaycee123
Member since 2016
Smells and looks really good! straight put you to sleep. good strain . wish it taste like it smelled
Alien Dawg
Alien OG
New Strains Alert: Alien Abduction, Snow Leopard, Panda OG, Madman OG, and More
