Using a White Fire #6 and Alien OG hybrid and crossing it again with Diablo, LivWell created Alien Inferno. Rock solid buds slathered in trichomes and red pistils, Alien Inferno is a heavy-handed OG hybrid that can help relieve pain, boost creativity, and help you unwind. With the taste of earth, pine, and lemon, this potent indica-dominant hybrid will take care of even the most experienced connoisseur.
