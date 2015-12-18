Using a White Fire #6 and Alien OG hybrid and crossing it again with Diablo, LivWell created Alien Inferno. Rock solid buds slathered in trichomes and red pistils, Alien Inferno is a heavy-handed OG hybrid that can help relieve pain, boost creativity, and help you unwind. With the taste of earth, pine, and lemon, this potent indica-dominant hybrid will take care of even the most experienced connoisseur.