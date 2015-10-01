ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4 314 reviews

Diablo

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 314 reviews

Diablo
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.

Effects

Show all

220 people reported 1548 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 31%
Sleepy 30%
Stress 35%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
African
parent
Second strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Strain
Diablo
Strain child
Alien Inferno
child

