- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
314
Find Diablo nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Diablo nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Diablo
Hang tight. We're looking for Diablo nearby.