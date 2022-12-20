Alien Jack
Alien Jack effects are mostly calming.
Alien Jack potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Jack is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Alien OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, focused, and euphoric. Alien Jack has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Jack, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Jack sensations
Alien Jack helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
