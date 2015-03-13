Alien Reunion is an indica-dominant cross of Alien OG and Alien Dawg bred by Cannobi Genetics. Its dense colas emit a pungent mix of flavors that include sweet fruity tones of cherry and lemon combined with a skunky, diesel note. The relaxing effects of Alien Reunion calm the body while stimulating the mind with an energetic and creative rush that helps you stay productive without feeling sluggish.