All Time High
All Time High is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. This strain was created by Collins Ave, a collaboration between the famous Cookies and Kaia Kush. All Time High has a potent THC level of 28.2%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us All Time High effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose All Time High when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Collins Ave, All Time High features flavors like pine, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a sweet and earthy aroma. The average price of All Time High typically ranges from $70 to $950 depending on the quantity and quality. All Time High is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, but it is worth seeking out for its balanced and powerful effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed All Time High, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
